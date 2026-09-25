Kaia Gerber's Missing Cat Found Days After Brother Presley's Death

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Kaia Gerber has one piece of good news during an unimaginably difficult week. The 25-year-old model and actress' cat, Tony, went missing from the Hollywood Hills just days after the sudden death of her older brother, Presley Gerber, prompting several of her close friends to search the neighborhood. Tony has since reportedly been found.

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Kaia Gerber's Cat Went Missing

Source: MEGA Tony went missing on September 22, prompting missing-cat flyers to be posted throughout Kaia's neighborhood.

Tony was last seen on Tuesday, September 22, according to missing-cat posters placed throughout Gerber's neighborhood. The flyers included a photo of the gray feline and offered a reward for his safe return. They also noted that Tony was wearing a tracker around his neck, which could help identify him.

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Kaia Gerber's Friends Helped Search for Tony

Source: MEGA Lewis Pullman and Jake Shane helped search for the pet.

Kaia had plenty of support as the search got underway. Her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman, influencer Jake Shane and director Carissa Gallo were spotted canvassing the Hollywood Hills and putting up "LOST CAT" posters in hopes that someone would recognize Tony.

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Kaia Gerber's Cat Was Found

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber received good news when Tony was found safe.

Fortunately, the search reportedly had a happy ending. People confirmed Tony was found after Kaia's loved ones rallied together to search for him. Further details about where Tony was located or how he made it home have not yet been revealed.

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Kaia Gerber Is Mourning Her Brother Presley

Source: MEGA The missing cat scare came just days after Kaia Gerber's older brother died at age 27.

The scare came during an already devastating time for Kaia and her family. Presley died on Sunday, September 20, at age 27 while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif. Police said they are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, though his official cause and manner of death remain pending. Authorities have said there is no indication of foul play. Presley was the eldest child of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who also share Kaia.

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Kaia Gerber Has Been Surrounded by Friends

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber has been surrounded by loved ones as her family mourns.