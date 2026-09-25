Kaia Gerber's Missing Cat Found Days After Brother Presley's Death
Sept. 24 2026, Published 9:03 p.m. ET
Kaia Gerber has one piece of good news during an unimaginably difficult week.
The 25-year-old model and actress' cat, Tony, went missing from the Hollywood Hills just days after the sudden death of her older brother, Presley Gerber, prompting several of her close friends to search the neighborhood. Tony has since reportedly been found.
Kaia Gerber's Cat Went Missing
Tony was last seen on Tuesday, September 22, according to missing-cat posters placed throughout Gerber's neighborhood.
The flyers included a photo of the gray feline and offered a reward for his safe return. They also noted that Tony was wearing a tracker around his neck, which could help identify him.
Kaia Gerber's Friends Helped Search for Tony
Kaia had plenty of support as the search got underway.
Her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman, influencer Jake Shane and director Carissa Gallo were spotted canvassing the Hollywood Hills and putting up "LOST CAT" posters in hopes that someone would recognize Tony.
Kaia Gerber's Cat Was Found
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Fortunately, the search reportedly had a happy ending.
People confirmed Tony was found after Kaia's loved ones rallied together to search for him. Further details about where Tony was located or how he made it home have not yet been revealed.
Kaia Gerber Is Mourning Her Brother Presley
The scare came during an already devastating time for Kaia and her family.
Presley died on Sunday, September 20, at age 27 while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif. Police said they are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, though his official cause and manner of death remain pending. Authorities have said there is no indication of foul play.
Presley was the eldest child of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who also share Kaia.
Kaia Gerber Has Been Surrounded by Friends
Kaia's loved ones have remained close in the days following Presley's death.
Shane was previously photographed arriving at the Gerber family residence after news broke of the 27-year-old's passing. His participation in the search for Tony marked another show of support for Kaia during the family's difficult week.
The Gerber family has requested privacy as they mourn Presley.