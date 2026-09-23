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Kaia Gerber Taking Presley Gerber's Death 'Very Hard,' Source Says

Photo of Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber took her brother Presley Gerber’s death 'very, very hard,' according to a source.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:36 a.m. ET

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Kaia Gerber is taking the loss of her brother, Presley Gerber, "very, very hard," a source told Page Six.

"Kaia and Presley were insanely close," the source said.

"I don’t know how she’s going to go on without him," the source added.

The 25-year-old model shared a close bond with Presley, who died at 27 on Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.

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Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber Shared a Close Bond

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Image of Kaia Gerber shared a close bond with her late brother, Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber shared a close bond with her late brother, Presley Gerber.

The siblings grew up together in Malibu, California, as the only children of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

"They were way more than brother and sister," the insider said.

"She is heartbroken. They were like best friends," the source added.

Their relationship went beyond their family connection, with Presley permanently showing his affection for Kaia.

In 2018, he tattooed his younger sister’s name on his arm.

The siblings also shared a connection through modeling.

Both followed their mother into the industry and attended events together over the years.

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Image of Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber shared a strong sibling bond throughout their lives.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber shared a strong sibling bond throughout their lives.

Cindy previously spoke about the relationship between her children during a May interview with People.

"Nothing makes, I think, a parent prouder than when your kids like each other and love each other," she told the outlet.

She also looked back on working with Kaia and Presley alongside Rande for a Vuori campaign.

"I mean, obviously, we’ve done family pictures before, but being on a real shoot. I think my husband and I just had … first of all, we got to spend a day with our kids, which we love. But it was extra special," she said at the time.

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Cindy Crawford Remains 'Devastated' By Presley Gerber's Death

Image of Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber followed their mother Cindy Crawford into modeling.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber followed their mother Cindy Crawford into modeling.

Cindy has also been "devastated" and "inconsolable," by struggling deeply with the loss of her son.

"They were so close," a source told Page Six on Monday, September 21.

"What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted," the source added.

They continued, "This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened."

Image of Presley Gerber openly discussed his struggles with addiction and mental health.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber openly discussed his struggles with addiction and mental health.

Per People, reports have linked Presley's death to a suspected overdose, while 911 dispatch information indicated that he went into cardiac arrest.

However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy and deferred the cause and manner of death pending additional testing.

Earlier, Page Six reported that Presley checked into the Resolutions Living’s $7.7 million luxurious rehab home facility shortly before his death.

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