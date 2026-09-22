Presley Gerber Said He Was 'So Proud' of Sister Kaia After She Released Her Compilation Book in May
Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber showed his support for his sister, Kaia Gerber, just months before his death.
On May 16, the supermodel took to Instagram to announce the release of the first issue of her compilation book, Library Science. Kaia and writer Alyssa Reeder founded the online reading community and book club in March 2024.
“LIBRARY SCIENCE ISSUE 01 is out now 💌 and I couldn’t be prouder,” Kaia wrote in the post’s caption. “Featuring short stories, essays, poetry, archival diaries, photography, internet commentary (and more) by writers and artists we love.
Presley was among those cheering her on in the comments section.
“So proud of you 🙏❤️,” he penned.
Their mother, Cindy Crawford, also congratulated Kaia, writing, “Congrats!”
Kaia Shared How Presley Supported Her
Kaia later opened up about another way her brother had been there for her.
On September 18, she revealed that Presley had been watching her new FX series, The Shards.
“My brother’s been watching, which is very sweet,” she told People. “He sends me photos watching.”
The sweet memory came shortly after the family confirmed Presley's death at age 27.
As OK! previously reported, Presley, the son of Cindy and Rande Gerber, died after struggling with his mental health over the years. According to TMZ, he passed away at a rehab facility.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” their representative said in a statement to the outlet.
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Presley Previously Spoke About His Struggles
Presley had previously been open about some of the difficulties he was facing.
In December 2025, he discussed his experience with medication and panic attacks in a social media post.
“Here’s some clarity for ya — the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” he wrote. “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life.”
He went on to explain that he used Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad” and followed it with “a little bit” of valium in the morning.
“I don’t know if it’s a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore,” he continued. “The doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary, but hopefully between my research and their research … and God, we can figure this out. The things that scare me are the things you need to take … if you don’t take them, something not good happens. And there’s a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is.”
Presley Was Reportedly Seeking Help
A source also spoke to Page Six about the model's final weeks.
The insider said Presley entered treatment on his own after recognizing that he was having a difficult time.
"He had not been doing well," the insider told the news outlet, adding Presley had "always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem" and struggled with accepting himself and feeling confident in who he was.
People close to Presley reportedly noticed a difference in his behavior in the weeks leading up to his death. The source said he "seemed a little off in recent weeks" and that "energetically, he didn't seem like himself."
Presley also reportedly felt he was "lacking purpose in his life" and "hadn't really found his place," according to the insider.
Still, the source said Presley was determined to make a change.
Despite those struggles, the insider stressed that Presley "wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions."