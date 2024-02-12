Kailyn Lowry Hits Back at Trolls Who Compared Her to Father-of-12 Nick Cannon: 'Good One'

Cannon has Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Saigon and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

The Drumline actor is a father to daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott as well, and the two also have a son, Zen, who passed away in December 2021.

After welcoming the latest additions to her family, Lowry vowed to be done with having children. "No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done," she explained during a recent episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.