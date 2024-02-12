Kailyn Lowry Hits Back at Trolls Who Compared Her to Father-of-12 Nick Cannon: 'Good One'
Kailyn Lowry is not here for the Nick Cannon jokes.
After the mother-of-seven, 31, revealed the names of her twins, Verse and Valley, trolls in the comments section of her social media account went after Lowry for her moniker choices and criticized her for the large number of children she has, even going as far as to compare her to The Masked Singer host, 43, who has a dozen kids.
"[You’re] the female Nick Cannon ..." one social media user wrote below the Teen Mom star's recent TikTok video.
Lowry clapped back at the hater, replying, "Good one. I’ve never heard any other insult like it before."
The MTV alum shares the twins and her son Rio, 1, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry is also a mom to sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. In addition, she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, while she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.
Cannon has Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Saigon and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.
The Drumline actor is a father to daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott as well, and the two also have a son, Zen, who passed away in December 2021.
After welcoming the latest additions to her family, Lowry vowed to be done with having children. "No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done," she explained during a recent episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.
"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids," Lowry noted.
The proud mama even admitted she had her tubes "cut out" during her most recent birth. "When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [side effects].’ In the side effects they include regret. I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [afterward]," she said.
"I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not, like … it wouldn’t have upset me,” Lowry continued. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before [the twins were born]."