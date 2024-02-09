'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Names of Her Newborn Twins With Boyfriend Elijah Scott
Kailyn Lowry finally revealed the names of her twins to the world!
After welcoming a son and a daughter in November 2023 with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the Teen Mom alum, 31, took to Instagram on Friday, February 9, to share an adorable video of her newborns' nursey, revealing their names for the first time.
"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here," Lowry captioned the sweet video of the latest additions to her family, which revealed their little boy's moniker is Verse and their newborn daughter's is Valley.
The babies made the MTV star a mother of seven, as she also shares her son Rio, 1, with her current partner. Lowry is also a mom to sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, while she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.
The blonde beauty recently revealed she had her tubes tied after rounding out her brood of kiddos. "They cut my tubes out. I don't regret it," she explained during a recent episode of the "Barely Famous" podcast. "But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not ... like it wouldn't have upset me."
"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," Lowry admitted. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing."
"I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out," she noted. "I'm excited for that."
With the reality star having so many children, she recently opened up about having to celebrate four of her little one's birthdays in the same month.
"I'm a little nervous about having four babies in one month. I don't know what birthday parties are going to look like, but I'm excited to see how this goes," she said during a recent interview. "Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it's just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters, I feel."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lowry's focus on her family comes after she departed the Teen Mom in 2022.
"I also think that people didn't really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV," she explained in a 2023 interview. "I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom."