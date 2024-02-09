'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Names of Her Newborn Twins With Boyfriend Elijah Scott

"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here," Lowry captioned the sweet video of the latest additions to her family, which revealed their little boy's moniker is Verse and their newborn daughter's is Valley.

The babies made the MTV star a mother of seven, as she also shares her son Rio, 1, with her current partner. Lowry is also a mom to sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, while she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.