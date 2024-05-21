'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Has to Lose '40 or 50 Pounds' Before Doctors Will Allow Her to Go Under the Knife: 'That Was Extremely Humbling'
Kailyn Lowry is getting extremely honest.
During the Friday, May 17, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, the Teen Mom star, 32, revealed doctors have refused to perform a plastic surgery procedure on her until she loses a substantial amount of weight.
"I want to get a b--- job, right?" Lowry explained. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a b--- job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling."
The reality star admitted that she has two gym memberships, but it's been difficult for her to prioritize fitness while taking care of her seven children.
"I’ve been wanting to do this b---- reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the water works have started," Lowry said.
The MTV star put the surgery on the books anyway but has wondered what her next steps will be. "I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she noted. "Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my b--- job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”
Despite the negative feelings from what the doctors told her, Lowry wanted to tell her story in order to help other women going through the same thing. "Make sure you’re in the right headspace,” she added. “If you’re not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”
"If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is,” the Delaware resident explained. “Don’t call on a Wednesday. Don’t call in the middle of the workday because they will tell you based on your current height and weight whether they can operate on you and they won’t be able to operate on me.”
Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she also shares son Rio, recently welcomed twins, Verse and Valley. The television personality also has Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.
Despite loving being a mom, Lowry revealed her most recent pregnancy was her last. "They cut my tubes out. I don't regret it," she said in a recent podcast episode. "But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not ... like it wouldn't have upset me."