'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Has to Lose '40 or 50 Pounds' Before Doctors Will Allow Her to Go Under the Knife: 'That Was Extremely Humbling'

"I want to get a b--- job, right?" Lowry explained. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a b--- job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling."

The reality star admitted that she has two gym memberships, but it's been difficult for her to prioritize fitness while taking care of her seven children.