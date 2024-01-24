'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Shocks Fans With Post-Baby Body After Giving Birth to Twins: 'Girl, Share Your Secrets!'
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry looks amazing after welcoming twins late last year!
The mother-of-seven took to Instagram to model a few of her "favorite post-partum loungewear" 'fits and her fuzziest footwear as fans gushed about how good she looks.
Lowry exposed her tummy in the first snapshot as she rocked a mint green bra top, matching lounge pants and a pair of white, open-toe slippers.
Her next two looks were velvety sleepwear sets — one a deep burgundy and the other a similar silver ensemble — that shared just a peek of her stomach. Her final outfit was a baggy, more traditional, gray, patterned pajama set and fluffy, brown slippers.
Followers flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the reality star.
"Mother of 7 where 👀😍🔥 you look great Kail!!!" one user penned, and another said, "Are you sure you just had babies?? You look better than ever gf!!! 😍"
"HOW TF DO YOU LOOK LIKE THAT AFTER 7 KIDS. I had O N E and I look like a busted can of biscuits 😐," a third teased, while a fourth begged, "Girl share your secrets lol."
"You look incredible 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍" a separate fan raved. "Mum life suits you girl. Hope you are and babies are well xxx."
As OK! previously reported, Lowry announced she'd secretly welcomed her sixth and seventh babies five weeks early via cesarean section with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. She also confirmed it was her final pregnancy.
"They cut my tubes out. I don't regret it," she said in a recent interview. "But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not ... like it wouldn't have upset me."
"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," she shared in a previous episode of her podcast. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing."
"I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out," she continued. "I'm excited for that."
Lowry and Scott are also parents to Rio, 1. She shares sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, while she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.