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'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Nearly Shows Her Nipple as She Flaunts Her Weight Loss Transformation: Photo

kailyn lowry weight loss transformation photo near wardrobe slip
Source: MEGA; @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry flaunted her weight loss transformation in a selfie, which nearly showed her nipples.

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April 20 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

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Kailyn Lowry is owning her transformation.

The former Teen Mom star turned heads after sharing a bold new selfie that gave fans a closer look at her recent weight loss journey.

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image of Kailyn Lowry showed off her weight loss transformation in a bold mirror selfie.
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry showed off her weight loss transformation in a bold mirror selfie.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Lowry posted a mirror snap that instantly got people talking. Dressed in a sheer black bralette and loose camo pants, she posed confidently with one hand on her hip while holding her phone to capture the moment.

Her toned midsection and curves were front and center, with the daring top leaving little to the imagination. A strategically placed black heart emoji covered part of her chest, adding a playful edge to the revealing look.

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Beyond the outfit, Lowry kept things relaxed. She styled her hair in a casual bun and showed off her signature arm tattoos, while the cozy bedroom setting and soft natural light made the photo feel personal and unfiltered.

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image of The reality star wore a sheer bralette and used an emoji to cover part of her chest.
Source: MEGA; @kaillowry/Instagram

The reality star wore a sheer bralette and used an emoji to cover part of her chest.

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She also added an interactive touch to the post, asking followers for recommendations for real estate agents in Atlanta and the Carolinas.

The confident snap comes more than a year after Lowry opened up about her cosmetic procedures. In January 2025, she underwent a tummy tuck just weeks after having b----- reduction surgery.

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She documented parts of her recovery on TikTok, giving fans an honest look at the process.

“We’re five days post-op. I’m trying to taper down on pain meds. Don’t want to get addicted,” she shared at the time.

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image of The 'Teen Mom' alum has been open about her cosmetic procedures and recovery process.
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

The 'Teen Mom' alum has been open about her cosmetic procedures and recovery process.

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Recovery wasn’t easy for Lowry, who admitted she felt “severely uncomfortable” and needed help from a close friend with basic tasks like showering. She’s also been candid about her struggles with accepting her appearance, especially as a mom.

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“This is the first time I’m doing my makeup since I had the b---- reduction surgery,” Lowry said. “I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny.”

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image of Kailyn Lowry has spoken candidly about her struggles with body image and her hopes for her children.
Source: MEGA

Kailyn Lowry has spoken candidly about her struggles with body image and her hopes for her children.

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Still, she made it clear she understands that everyone’s journey looks different.

“A little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is OK,” she explained, while emphasizing her respect for others navigating similar decisions.

Lowry, who is a mom of seven — Isaac, 16, Lincoln, 12, Lux, 8, Creed, 5, Rio, 3, and twins Verse and Valley, 2 — has continued to be open about her evolving self-image.

In August 2025, she also underwent a double chin procedure, documenting the experience online.

"A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin," she captioned the photoset at the time.

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