Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at Claims She Doesn't 'Think' About Her 7 Kids After New Boyfriend Moves in Shortly After Elijah Scott Split

Kailyn Lowry is clapping back at claims that she puts men before her seven children after reports surfaced that her new boyfriend, Isaac "Ike" Knight, moved in soon after her 2025 split from Elijah Scott. “The assumption is I don’t think about my kids,” Lowry, 33, said in a Patreon video, reported by multiple outlets on Wednesday, January 21.

Kailyn Lowry Defended Her New Relationship

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry defended her new relationship which sparked following her split from Elijah Scott.

“Contrary to that, I would say I did think about what kind of person he is before I brought him into the rest of my kids’ lives," she continued. "I didn’t just meet [him]. It’s not like I met him on Tinder. I’m not saying there are unsafe people on Tinder but I didn’t just meet him for the first time and introduce him to my kids." The Teen Mom alum revealed that she's known her new partner since "pretty much high school," and a background check was conducted before he moved in.

Kailyn Lowry's New BF Moved in Shortly After Elijah Scott Split

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry welcomed three children during her three-year relationship with Elijah Scott.

The mom-of-seven broke up with Scott last summer after it was alleged that he cheated on her. The pair welcomed son Rio, 3, as well as 2-year-old twins Verse and Valle, during their three-year relationship. In addition, Lowry is mom to Isaac, 16, whom she shares with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 12, with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 8, and Creed Romello, 5, with Chris Lopez. “I don’t think I expected to have a full-blown relationship, but I think after the first time we hung out, I think both of us just knew what it was,” she said. “We’ve been in toxic environments in the past and acknowledged where we’ve been toxic in the past, and acknowledged we both want the same things moving forward. We don’t waste time. We’re ready to be committed and faithful to somebody, and I felt we were both on the same page with that."

Kailyn Lowry and New BF Have 'Undeniable Chemistry'

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry revealed that she's known her new boyfriend since high school.

Although Lowry said there was "undeniable chemistry" between her and her boyfriend, the reality TV star admitted the speed of his moving into her home was "selfish." "When you have seven kids you don’t really get to be selfish but, it’s like I want to share a life with someone," she said in a Patreon video shared on January 14. "Don’t want to just go through the motions."

Kailyn Lowry's Ex Slammed Her for Behavior

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram; @javim9/Instagram Javi Marroquin didn't mince words when vocalizing his opinion about his ex's love life.