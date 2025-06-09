In an August 2024 post, Bristowe spoke candidly about her struggles with her relationship with social media.

"I've posted once in the last 2 weeks, and my followers drop like crazy.. Why does that hurt my feelings? (Silly I know)," she told her followers. "And on the other hand, if I force myself to come up with scheduled content to monetize all the time for growth, it gives me anxiety. It feels like a suck hole."

She noted her social media "takes away precious memories," adding she thought about throwing her phone into the ocean because "being off it more than usual caused.. spoiler alert… bliss!!!"

Bristowe continued, "I love you guys so much because I know you just want me to show up authentically. So that's what I will continue to do. Ok going to go get sand out of places it shouldn't be. Byeeeee."

In the corresponding snap, she enjoyed the warmth of the sun on a beach chair, wearing a black swimsuit, a straw hat and white sunglasses. She amped up her look with a pair of Givenchy classic slides, a necklace and multiple bracelets.