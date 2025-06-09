Kaitlyn Bristowe's Hottest Photos Before Her Planned B---- Augmentation Surgery
Kaitlyn Bristowe Rocked Her Summery Outfit
Kaitlyn Bristowe poured herself into a colorful ensemble while vacationing in Santa Rosa Beach in April.
The former Bachelorette star put her beach body on display in a blue triangle top bikini with white polka dots and classic green bottoms featuring side ties and high-leg design. She completed her stylish beach-ready outfit with a denim shirt, a red bandana, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
"Not stagecoach," she captioned the post. "Let me know if you got got at the end ….. Wet wild n western for Wirth! Happy Birthday (week) @wirth."
Glowing at 39
In an April post, Bristowe nearly spilled out of her black halter top, which featured a backless design and ties, pairing it with black heeled sandals and light-wash jeans.
"Rollercoaster of a week 🎢 #FreeToes," she shared in the caption.
Flaunt That Bikini Body
The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 winner was scantily clad in a green two-piece bikini during a sun-drenched trip to Miami, Fla., in March.
"FLORIDAAAA, is one helluva drug," Bristowe shared.
Nearly Baring It All
During the same vacation in Miami, Fla., Bristowe gave a cheeky glimpse of her skin when she slipped into a daring dress with racy cut-out designs and bandeau-style top. She paired the form-fitting outfit with black strappy heels and a shoulder bag.
Fit and Pretty
In February, Bristowe left jaws on the floor in her barely-there white string bikini while posing in front of a mirror.
"Not me having body dysmorphia and then posting bikini pics. I don't get me. But I love me. And I love family time. Adios Mexico. Back to my babies ❤️," she captioned the snaps from her Cabo San Lucas getaway.
Sun-Kissed Beauty
"You're what the French call, Les incompetents. (Name that movie)," Bristowe cheekily shared in a September 2024 post, which included a snap showing her radiating her irresistible charm under the sun.
Wearing a colorful teeny bikini, The Bachelor star captured the selfie while lying on her stomach and holding a glass of drink. She boosted her seductive vibe by styling her hair in a wavy manner.
Me Time!
Bristowe basked in her own glow when she went fishing in Canada in September 2024, wearing a black bra and white high-leg bikini bottom. She accessorized with a baseball cap, sunglasses and stacks of bracelets for the outing.
She wrote, "Happy, eh?"
Kaitlyn Bristowe Left a Heartfelt Confession
In an August 2024 post, Bristowe spoke candidly about her struggles with her relationship with social media.
"I've posted once in the last 2 weeks, and my followers drop like crazy.. Why does that hurt my feelings? (Silly I know)," she told her followers. "And on the other hand, if I force myself to come up with scheduled content to monetize all the time for growth, it gives me anxiety. It feels like a suck hole."
She noted her social media "takes away precious memories," adding she thought about throwing her phone into the ocean because "being off it more than usual caused.. spoiler alert… bliss!!!"
Bristowe continued, "I love you guys so much because I know you just want me to show up authentically. So that's what I will continue to do. Ok going to go get sand out of places it shouldn't be. Byeeeee."
In the corresponding snap, she enjoyed the warmth of the sun on a beach chair, wearing a black swimsuit, a straw hat and white sunglasses. She amped up her look with a pair of Givenchy classic slides, a necklace and multiple bracelets.
A Hot Pool Day
Bristowe embraced her inner goddess in a striped bikini and matching cover-up during a pool escapade in July 2024, striking an enticing pose on a lounge chair.
"I googled spiritual places in the world and Costa Rica came up so I said ADIÓS!!! Have you been?" she asked her followers.
Thirst Trap!
Bristowe revealed her sun-kissed skin in a colorful cleavage-baring top with a crisscross design in a July 2024 selfie.
"When I'm moody I'm b-----. Thanks period," she playfully wrote in the caption of the post.