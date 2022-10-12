Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Horribly Sick' During First Trimester
Kaley Cuoco seems to be having a rocky road to motherhood. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 11, to reveal how sick she was during her first trimester of pregnancy with her soon-to-be-born baby girl.
"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!" Cuoco wrote alongside a throwback of herself and her costar filming her upcoming movie Role Play.
The Big Bang Theory actress also shared another snap of herself laying down and taking a nap on set. "This was every day between setups lol," she penned alongside the photo with a sick face emoji.
As OK! previously reported, Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the blonde beauty announced in a sweet Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple holding a piece of pink gender reveal cake.
Cuoco and the Lucky Number actor went public with their romance in May following her spit form ex-husband Karl Cook. For the 8 Simple Rules star, finding new love was something she always knew was possible.
"I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” she said in a recent interview.
“We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it," she noted.
However, it doesn't look like the parents-to-be will be walking down the aisle anytime soon. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she stated. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”