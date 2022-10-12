Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Horribly Sick' During First Trimester

The Big Bang Theory actress also shared another snap of herself laying down and taking a nap on set. "This was every day between setups lol," she penned alongside the photo with a sick face emoji.

As OK! previously reported, Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the blonde beauty announced in a sweet Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple holding a piece of pink gender reveal cake.