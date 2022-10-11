Kaley Cuoco Announces She & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Expecting Baby No. 1: 'Over The Moon'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expanding! The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to announce the exciting news that she and her boyfriend are expecting baby No. 1.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.
In the pics, the pair are smiling as they learned the gender of their tot.
Of course, the star's pals were elated to hear the news. Odette Annable wrote, "Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful 💕💕💕," while Lacey Chabert added, "So happy for you guys!!💕💕💕💕."
Lisa Rinna exclaimed, "YAY!!!!!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕."
For his part, the actor also shared a similar statement, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
Just one month ago, the duo made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
The couple haven't been dating that long — the Big Bang Theory alum revealed her new beau in May after her split from Karl Cook — but it seems like the are head over heels for one another.
“Life lately,” she shared some snapshots on social media of her and her man. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”
Cuoco has been married twice before, but it seems like she's happier not walking down the aisle again.
“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” she told Glamour in April. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”
"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she stated. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”