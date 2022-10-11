Kaley Cuoco Announces She & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Expecting Baby No. 1: 'Over The Moon'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expanding! The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to announce the exciting news that she and her boyfriend are expecting baby No. 1.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.

In the pics, the pair are smiling as they learned the gender of their tot.