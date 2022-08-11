Kaley Cuoco Admits She Staged Her Own Intervention During Karl Cook Divorce: 'I Was Really Struggling'
Honesty hour. Kaley Cuoco is getting real about the aftermath of her split from Karl Cook.
Considering it one of the "hardest years" of her life, The Big Bang Theory star recalled in an interview published Thursday, August 11, when she finally realized she needed help.
"One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there,” Cuoco remembered. "It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!' I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t."
The actress admitted that dealing with her personal life brought up many other issues, all of which she wasn't really ready to handle.
“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it," the Flight Attendant star said. Though she tried "throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was," she found that the character she was playing in the HBO Max series, "was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."
Cuoco revealed she started therapy at the beginning of filming for Season 2, "just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible."
Aside from seeking professional help, Cuoco also credited moving in with costar Zosia Mamet as what helped her find her way out of the dark time.
“I really needed someone with me. I was really losing my mind. And then so many of these scenes were so hard to do because they were so hateful, so sad, and so dark, and there wasn’t a lot of levity,” she explained. “Like, it was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that.”
The Emmy Award winner and Cook began dating in 2016 and got engaged one year later, going on to tie the knot in June 2018. The former flames announced in September 2021 that they decided to part ways, noting they still have a "deep love and respect for one another."