Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Sleeping Separately From Tom Pelphrey Transformed Their Relationship

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and fiancé Tom Pelphrey have transformed their relationship by sleeping in separate beds.

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Cuoco, 40, explained that it was Pelphrey, 43, who first suggested the idea during couples therapy. With their 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, and several rescue dogs often sharing their bed, Pelphrey expressed his frustration, stating, “I can’t do this anymore.” This prompted a discussion that altered their sleeping arrangement.

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/ YouTube The actor spoke about his near-death experience on his podcast 'Armchair Expert.'

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The couple had already established differing sleep schedules, with Cuoco typically going to bed early and waking up early. “He writes at night. He reads. It’s his quiet time,” Cuoco noted, highlighting their contrasting routines. Initially, Cuoco felt hesitant and worried about what others might think. However, Pelphrey encouraged her to consider the benefits of the change. “Why do you care?” he asked, which led her to reconsider her initial resistance.

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Source: MEGA The idea reportedly came up during couples therapy after Tom Pelphrey expressed exhaustion from sharing a bed.

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After some reflection, Cuoco embraced the idea, calling it the “best decision” they’ve made as a couple. She emphasized that this setup has made them “so much happier." Cuoco stated, “It works great for us,” indicating that they still enjoy quality time together outside of their sleeping arrangements.

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Source: MEGA Kaley Cuoco admitted their different routines already created natural separation.

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Cuoco's past relationships have influenced her views on intimacy and space. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. Cuoco acknowledged that she faced “trauma” from those experiences, which made her cautious about her current relationship. Her marriage to Cook included maintaining separate homes, a dynamic that attracted media attention.

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Source: MEGA Kaley Cuoco was married to Karl Cook.

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In discussing her emotional state post-divorce, Cuoco described feeling “horrible” and “heart-wrenching.” She opened up about her struggles, detailing how they led to her current mindset regarding her relationship with Pelphrey.