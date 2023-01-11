OK Magazine
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While On The Golden Globes Red Carpet With Tom Pelphrey — Pics!

kaley cuoco tom baby bump globes
Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes — and the actress even got to flaunt her growing baby bump!

nup
Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, wore a purple dress, while the Ozark star, 40, sported a white suit and black bow tie.

Cuoco is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant.

The two, who are expecting their first child, a baby girl, announced they were expanding their family in October.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.

The couple recently celebrated their baby girl when they hosted a lavish baby shower in early January. "💓Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓," the blonde beauty gushed.

Of course, people couldn't help but send the duo well-wishes. Ali Fedotowsky said, "It was a perfect night celebrating your family!!! Still beaming from iit all!!! I’m so happy for you Kaley!!!!!" while Olivia Munn added, "So excited for you guys!! 💞."

Chelsea Handler added, "Congrats, Kaley!!!! You deserve all the happiness!"

nup
Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC

The actor previously discussed how he was feeling about becoming a father for the first time. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing," he said.

The couple first met at the 2022 premiere of Ozark — and they immediately realized they had a connection.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," Cuoco said. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

