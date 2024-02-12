'I Am Ready to Serve': Kamala Harris Says She's Capable of Leading the Country as Concerns Over Joe Biden's Age Grow
Will Vice President Kamala Harris soon change to President Kamala Harris?
During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Monday, February 12, the politician, 59, confirmed she's ready to take over should something happen to President Joe Biden.
The reporter asked Harris about how she feels about the chatter surrounding Biden's age.
“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris replied, adding that everyone who sees her on the job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”
As OK! previously reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur's report about Biden, 81, came out last week, describing the president as an "elderly old man" with memory problems, as he couldn't recall when his son Beau passed away.
Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’),” the report stated.
“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died [May 2015]. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving [2009] memo to President Obama," the report continued.
This is hardly the first time Harris has had to respond to issues over Biden's mental capacity.
While speaking to Katie Couric on her podcast, the journalist brought up the elephant in the room.
"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Couric asked Harris.
Though Harris is very much aware of the chatter, she made it clear that Biden is up for the job.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.