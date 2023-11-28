'He Definitely Doesn't Know What's Going On': President Joe Biden 'Misinterprets Questions and Emotions' as His Health Declines, Claims Physician

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bartiromo floated the idea that Biden is controlled by former President Barack Obama, a theory Donald Trump has mentioned multiple times in his speeches.

During a New Hampshire campaign event in October, Trump, 77, said: "You’ve been ripped off by everybody and betrayed by the corrupt globalists, Washington, Wall Street people, those combinations of Washington, Wall Street, they’re the worst of all. And it’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden, and frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama. I think it’s his boss."