Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris Mocked for Trying to Win 2024 Election With Celebrity Endorsements: 'Americans Are Laughing in Her Face'

Photo of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' campaign efforts clearly didn't work in her favor — and she's still catching heat about it.

The former Vice President of the United States was recently accused by a news outlet of paying more than one million dollars to A-list celebrities who endorsed her 2024 presidential campaign, something political commentator Shemeka Michelle finds "laughable."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris celebrity endorsements election americans laughing
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was accused of paying for celebrity endorsements.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris was mocked on live television by Michelle during the personal empowerment advocate's guest appearance on Sky News' Sunday, April 20, broadcast, as she gave her opinion about how U.S. citizens were likely responding to news Cardi B, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and other A-list stars were allegedly paid to vocalize their support of the Democratic leader becoming president.

Michelle claimed Americans were "laughing right in [Kamala's] face" for thinking such efforts would land her a spot in the White House as commander-in-chief.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris celebrity endorsements election americans laughing
Source: MEGA

Cardi B insisted she wasn't 'paid a dollar' for her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

"You mean to tell me that you brought in people who dance around half-naked on stage, cursing and talking about nothing [and it] couldn’t’ win you the election?" the right-wing pundit sarcastically snubbed. "This is what the Democrats do; they think so many Black people have no type of aspirations, no type of intellect that they can’t speak to us about policies."

"This is why they lost and I hope that they continue to do this," added Michelle, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris celebrity endorsements election americans laughing
Source: MEGA

Beyonce's team was reportedly paid $165,000 after the singer's speech at Kamala Harris' Houston rally last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle's comments come after Daily Mail exposed the alleged amounts various celebrities were paid in the months after Harris' failed campaign efforts.

The tabloid accused Harris' team of paying Cardi B's company Washpoppin INC. $58,867 for "campaign event production," however, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has publicly insisted she "didn't get paid a dollar" to support the former vice president as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris celebrity endorsements election americans laughing
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris' campaign staff insisted their payments were solely for 'ancillary' performance costs.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Daily Mail claimed Beyoncé was paid $165,000 for her four-minute speech at a Harris rally in Houston, Tx., and reported that Lady Gaga's business Mermaid Touring was handed over $132,753.

Gracie Abrams allegedly received $132,335, while Winfrey's production firm was apparently paid a whopping $1 million.

Several other celebrities also reportedly received cash for endorsements, however, Harris' campaign has denied said claims.

"We do not pay. We have never paid any artist and performer," Adrienne Elrod — who was a senior adviser and senior spokesperson for the Harris campaign — informed Deadline, noting how their team is required to pay "for any ancillary costs for that performance" such as travel or aid for band members and producers.

She noted: "There are laws that have to be followed that we have followed religiously on this campaign."

