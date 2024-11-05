Donald Trump Jr. Claims Celebrities Are Endorsing Kamala Harris Because They Were on a 'Diddy Party List' — Which Also Includes His Dad
Does this mean Donald Trump is endorsing Kamala Harris?
Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed all A-list celebrities endorsing Harris for president are only doing so because they have a "connection" to Sean "Diddy" Combs — despite his own father allegedly being in attendance at the music mogul's parties and previously calling the disgraced rapper a "good friend" whom he "loves."
During the Monday, November 4, episode of his "Triggered" podcast, Trump Jr. accused members of Hollywood endorsing Harris for president of doing so for money or because they were on a "Diddy party list."
"We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again," Trump Jr. claimed. "Again, none of this is organic. It’s a paid influencer operation. Know that. The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they’re either on a [Jeffrey] Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both."
"We all saw that, how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone’s endorsing the Democrat, just out of nowhere," he continued, despite the majority of celebrities who spoke out in support of Harris also endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020, when the Democratic leader beat Trump in their race to the White House.
Trump Jr. made similar wild claims during an appearance at a rally in Nevada on Saturday, November 2, alleging: "All of the people that have recently endorsed Kamala Harris... Funnily enough, it happened magically after Diddy got arrested and they all seem to have a connection."
The former first son didn't provide any facts to support his conspiracy theory — which doesn't quite make sense considering beloved stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Madonna and other celebrities all showed support for Biden against Trump in 2020 before doing so again with Harris this year.
Beyoncé's friendship with Combs, in addition to Lopez's former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, has been called into question following the rapper's arrest in September on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Combs' infamous A-list parties — which Trump himself is said to have been in attendance at — are also the main focus of police's s-- trafficking investigation, as the gatherings appear to be a trend among those allegedly abused by the imprisoned star.
Trump and Combs have also been photographed together on several occasions, however, the Republican politician lost the award-winning artist's support during the 2020 presidential election, when he endorsed Biden for U.S. commander in chief.
At the time, Combs said Trump's thinking was dangerous, claiming his presidency made life worse for members of Black communities.