Donald Trump Jr. Claims Celebrities Are Endorsing Kamala Harris Because They Were on a 'Diddy Party List' — Which Also Includes His Dad

During the Monday, November 4, episode of his "Triggered" podcast, Trump Jr. accused members of Hollywood endorsing Harris for president of doing so for money or because they were on a "Diddy party list."

"We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again," Trump Jr. claimed. "Again, none of this is organic. It’s a paid influencer operation. Know that. The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they’re either on a [Jeffrey] Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both."