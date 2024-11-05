or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Jr. Claims Celebrities Are Endorsing Kamala Harris Because They Were on a 'Diddy Party List' — Which Also Includes His Dad

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.; picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Donald and Melania Trump and another man.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. believes there is a connection to a 'Diddy party list' and those endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Does this mean Donald Trump is endorsing Kamala Harris?

Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed all A-list celebrities endorsing Harris for president are only doing so because they have a "connection" to Sean "Diddy" Combs — despite his own father allegedly being in attendance at the music mogul's parties and previously calling the disgraced rapper a "good friend" whom he "loves."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr celebrities endorsing kamala harris diddy party list
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Monday, November 4, episode of his "Triggered" podcast, Trump Jr. accused members of Hollywood endorsing Harris for president of doing so for money or because they were on a "Diddy party list."

"We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again," Trump Jr. claimed. "Again, none of this is organic. It’s a paid influencer operation. Know that. The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they’re either on a [Jeffrey] Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr celebrities endorsing kamala harris diddy party list
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held in jail without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

"We all saw that, how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone’s endorsing the Democrat, just out of nowhere," he continued, despite the majority of celebrities who spoke out in support of Harris also endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020, when the Democratic leader beat Trump in their race to the White House.

Trump Jr. made similar wild claims during an appearance at a rally in Nevada on Saturday, November 2, alleging: "All of the people that have recently endorsed Kamala Harris... Funnily enough, it happened magically after Diddy got arrested and they all seem to have a connection."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr celebrities endorsing kamala harris diddy party list
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris received celebrity endorsements from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and other A-list stars.

Article continues below advertisement

The former first son didn't provide any facts to support his conspiracy theory — which doesn't quite make sense considering beloved stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Madonna and other celebrities all showed support for Biden against Trump in 2020 before doing so again with Harris this year.

Beyoncé's friendship with Combs, in addition to Lopez's former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, has been called into question following the rapper's arrest in September on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr celebrities endorsing kamala harris diddy party list
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is said to have attended some of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties.

Combs' infamous A-list parties — which Trump himself is said to have been in attendance at — are also the main focus of police's s-- trafficking investigation, as the gatherings appear to be a trend among those allegedly abused by the imprisoned star.

Trump and Combs have also been photographed together on several occasions, however, the Republican politician lost the award-winning artist's support during the 2020 presidential election, when he endorsed Biden for U.S. commander in chief.

At the time, Combs said Trump's thinking was dangerous, claiming his presidency made life worse for members of Black communities.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.