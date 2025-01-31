Ex-VP Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Let Loose at FireAid Benefit Concert After Divorce Rumors Swirl
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are letting off some steam amid rumors their marriage has hit a rough patch.
On Thursday, January 30, the couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — was spotted seemingly enjoying their time together at the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California.
In clips from the evening, the duo smiled and waved as fans gave them a round of applause. Additionally, the ex-VP and the former first gentleman uploaded a photo of themselves letting loose while sitting at the fundraising event.
The image showed Harris wearing an all-black ensemble while Emhoff donned a gray suit and light blue shirt to watch performances by Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby.
The pair’s fun night out came after rumors swirled that their marriage may be in jeopardy.
The public speculated there may be a rift between the couple because Harris reportedly “blames” Emhoff for her election loss.
The theory alleged that reports about Emhoff cheating on his first wife with his daughter’s nanny and that he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend may have cost Harris the election. Additionally, former coworkers claimed Emhoff was “inappropriate” and “misogynistic” towards women in the office.
As OK! previously reported, back in October, the victim of Emhoff’s alleged abuse spoke out about her 2012 experience with him after he publicly denied her accusations.
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA at NYC Jingle Ball After Their Exes Debut New Romance
- Unemployed Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On Major Poolside PDA During Mexican Getaway
- Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott 'Still Attempting To Work' On Their Marriage For Their Children's Sake, But 'Things Aren't Great Between Them,' Says Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"What’s frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed," Emhoff’s former lover shared under the pseudonym Jane. "He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking."
The woman explained that the Harris campaign was creating a "persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man," which made her feel "disgusted."
Despite her remarks about Emhoff, she did not blame Harris, noting she "clearly has not done due diligence on him.”
"He’s putting the hard sell on her, like he did with me," she claimed.
Jane originally said the incident went down at the amfAR gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, where Emhoff allegedly slapped her "so hard" she "spun around" after he thought she was flirting with another man.
"There had been no fight, no argument. It had been a completely fantastic event," she recalled. "I [was] so furious. The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand."
Daily Mail reported on the rumors about Harris and Emhoff's marriage.