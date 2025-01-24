Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed After Bizarrely Criticizing Doug Emhoff for Grocery Shopping With Wife Kamala Harris
Fox News host Jesse Watters faced backlash from critics online after he strangely called out Doug Emhoff for running errands with wife Kamala Harris.
The pair was spotted shopping together at a 99 Ranch Market Asian grocery store in Southern California earlier this week.
"And she needs it because grocery prices are ridiculous. She just found out about inflation," Watters said on Fox News this week. "The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with Dougie Fresh ... What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"
Watters was immediately criticized for his bizarre comment in a segment called "Text Jesse."
"OK, now this is getting a little out of hand here," the host said in response to the messages. "You don’t need to go grocery shopping with your wife, you should be able to exert price control from afar."
As the clip made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, critics in the comments section continued to mock the Fox News personality for seemingly condemning an average errand for married couples.
In response to his question, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?" one person wrote, "Only the best kind. (Obviously Jesse Watters isn’t in this category)," and a second added, "The kind of man that loves his wife and enjoys her company."
A third person chimed in, "Jesse Watters is obviously a terrible husband," and a fourth person noted, "So the party of family values does not like it when a husband… Grocery shops with his wife… ok."
Another critic asked, "Is this where we're really at now? Criticizing a man for doing things he would do on his own if he was single."
Others brought up his own marital history, noting that Watters was married to Noelle Inguagiato but got a divorce after admitting to having an affair with younger producer Emma DiGiovine. She was in her mid-twenties at the time of the extramarital relationship.
One critic penned, "Interesting question from @JesseBWatters. I guess real men don’t go grocery shopping with their wives; they cheat on them instead," and another said, "Jesse knows that when a wife goes shopping, that’s when a husband goes cheating, like a real man!"
Watters went on to marry DiGiovine in 2019.