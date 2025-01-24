Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed After Bizarrely Criticizing Doug Emhoff for Grocery Shopping With Wife Kamala Harris

"And she needs it because grocery prices are ridiculous. She just found out about inflation," Watters said on Fox News this week. "The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with Dougie Fresh ... What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"

Watters was immediately criticized for his bizarre comment in a segment called "Text Jesse."

"OK, now this is getting a little out of hand here," the host said in response to the messages. "You don’t need to go grocery shopping with your wife, you should be able to exert price control from afar."