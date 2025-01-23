Doug Emhoff Confronts GOP Senator's Husband Over Refusing to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, engaged in a tense exchange with Bruce Fischer, the husband of Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), over a perceived snub toward Harris.
The confrontation stemmed from Bruce Fischer's refusal to shake Kamala's hand during Deb's swearing-in ceremony on January 3. Despite the senator shaking hands with Kamala after taking her oath, her husband only offered a curt "thank you" before putting his hand in his pocket.
This behavior did not go unnoticed, as the former vice president had to reassure Bruce by saying, "It’s ok, I won’t bite. I’m not going to bite, don’t worry."
The incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral, sparking reactions from individuals across the political spectrum. Deb shared photos of the swearing-in ceremony on social media afterward but did not address her husband's actions in her post.
"Together, we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people," she wrote. "We will protect this nation. We will build a stronger Nebraska. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren."
The source of the confrontation, as reported by CNN, was a conversation between Doug and Bruce, where Kamala's husband questioned the rationale behind the Republican's refusal to shake the former VP's hand, given his wife's previous snub.
The former second gentleman directly asked the senator's husband, "Why would you try to shake my hand when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?"
Neither the former vice president nor the Nebraska senator were directly involved in the interaction between their husbands. Bruce later apologized for the incident.
According to a CNN report, by the time they headed to the car to the Capitol, tempers had cooled, and there was a cordial conversation that touched on golf, among other things.
As OK! previously reported, sources have blamed the former second gentleman for his wife's embarrassing election loss. While Kamala was affectionate and leaned on Doug in the days immediately following the 2024 presidential election, insiders said she's now flipped the script on her doting husband.
They said: "There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share."
"Doug did Kamala no favors during the election — frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a-- after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.'"