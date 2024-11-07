Donald Trump Wins 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: How Celebrities Reacted to His Victory

After initially posting a video of herself with the text "I hate y'all bad," Cardi B shared a lengthier message on Threads to offer support for Harris.

"No matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" said the "WAP" hitmaker.

"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States," she continued. "But you have shown me, [shown] my daughters and woman across the country that anything is possible."