Donald Trump Wins 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: How Celebrities Reacted to His Victory
50 Cent
On Instagram, 50 Cent posted photos of himself with Donald Trump alongside the caption, "I don't care how the fight goes, I'm leaving with the winner s---. I still don't know what's going on🤦congratulations!"
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen, who confirmed he voted for Kamala Harris, simply tweeted, "so the election ISN'T rigged????"
He also replied to another user, noting that Trump would have claimed the election was rigged if he had lost.
Bette Midler
Before deleting her X account, Bette Midler posted a quote from H.L. Mencken, which read: “When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand. So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost… All the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre — the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum. The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men. As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Billie Eilish
"it's a war on women," Billie Eilish wrote on her Instagram Story.
Cardi B
After initially posting a video of herself with the text "I hate y'all bad," Cardi B shared a lengthier message on Threads to offer support for Harris.
"No matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" said the "WAP" hitmaker.
"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States," she continued. "But you have shown me, [shown] my daughters and woman across the country that anything is possible."
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate posted three tweets in response to Trump's latest win.
"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree , please unfollow me," she said in her first post.
The mom-of-one asked her followers on X to unfollow her if they "voted against female rights. Against disability rights." She also announced she would shut down her account after the 2024 election.
Applegate wrote on her third tweet, "I apologize. I'm still reeling and sobbing. But I'm not angry anymore. Just going to go back to my bubble and watch a s--- ton of Bravo shows So peace to all. I suggest you do the same. Very soothing."
Jack Antonoff
On X, Jack Antonoff shared a positive message as the election result left Democrats devastated.
"fight for the rights of oppressed people. respect the earth and its creatures. live with the most dignity and remember that every tiny thing is carried on," he told his followers. "as always the ally coalition's work does not rest. as always our people do not rest and know greater strength and joy than those who put others down."
Jamie Lee Curtis
On Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a lengthy caption as the election results came in.
She said, "Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that's what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like."
"It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time. Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. G-- and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included," the Freaky Friday star continued.
Curtis added being an American means "we wake up and fight" for "women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time."
She ended her message by encouraging everyone to be gentle with others.
Kevin McHale
- 'Suck My D---': Lili Reinhart Ridicules Trump Supporter as Actress Expresses Heartbreak for President-Elect's Sexual Assault Accusers
- Bette Midler Deletes Her X Account After Joking About Drinking Drano If Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election
- Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Say Donald Trump's Name 1 Day After He Wins 2024 Election: 'What Happened Last Night?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On X, Glee actor Kevin McHale posted, "Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate."
LeBron James
Father-of-three LeBron James expressed his disappointment on social media after seeing the election result.
"HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎," the professional basketball player said.
Lili Reinhart
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart expressed her heartbreak over Trump's election win.
"I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser," she wrote on X.
Reinhart added, "My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."
Mark Hamill
"They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in," Mark Hamill tweeted.
Michael Ian Black
Comedian Michael Ian Black told his followers, "Guys, let's make it the best End of America ever!"
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush retweeted a post about Trump supporter Jason Yates' arrest for possessing child sexual abuse materials, adding, "Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying 'But but but at least he's not a Black woman!' in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken 💔."
Stephen King
Stephen King offered a deep message following Trump's win.
"There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy," he posted on X.
Simone Biles
Olympian Simone Biles made an urgent plea to President Joe Biden ahead of Trump's return to the White House.
"I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure," said the gymnast. "xoxo the women in america 💙."
Barack and Michelle Obama
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, took to Instagram to congratulate Donald and J.D. Vance on their victory.
Part of their joint message read, "This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."
"Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor [Tim] Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in," the Obamas added.