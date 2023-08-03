Democrats Are More Enthusiastic About Kamala Than Biden: New Poll Shows Worrying Signs for President — Even Though His Party Doesn't Want The VEEP
Even though there's still time prior to the 2024 presidential election, it looks like President Joe Biden's party is less than pleased with him, as he's neck-and-neck with Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Tuesday, August 1.
A New York Times/Siena College poll found that only 20 percent of Democrats were enthusiastic about the 80-year-old as the party's nominee, while 26 percent said they would be excited if Vice President Kamala Harris was on the ticket.
45 percent of Democratic primary voters prefer Biden, while 50 percent would like a new candidate.
In a Biden-Trump rematch, they were both tied at 43 percent. Biden is popular with independents — 42 percent to Trump's 37 percent — in addition to women, Black voters, voters under 30 and Latinos.
When Democrats were asked why they would like someone else in office, they said it has to do with his age, while another 20 percent said they didn't feel like the job was being done well.
Meanwhile, 26 percent said they were enthusiastic about Harris becoming the nominee, while 41 percent said they would be "satisfied but not enthusiastic."
Only 5 percent said they would be upset with Harris leading the ticket, while 22 percent said they'd be dissatisfied but not upset.
As OK! previously reported, the 58-year-old recently boasted about her ratings.
While chatting with ABC News' Linsey Davis, she brought up a prior NBC poll that found only 32 percent of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49 percent with aa negative view, including 39 percent with "a very negative view."
As a result, Harris was left with a net -17 rating, which NBC News said is the "lowest of any vice president in the poll's history."
- 'The Biden Family Is Trolling Kamala': Prez's Sister Deliberately 'Upsetting' Vice President Harris, Says Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld
- VP Kamala Harris Roasted for Boasting About Her 'Great Approval Ratings': 'No Such Polls'
- Smackdown: Kamala Harris Rejects Ron DeSantis' Invitation to Debate Florida's New Black History Curriculum
"How much of a role, if any, that you feel that race and gender play in that?" Davis asked in the chat.
Harris replied, "Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail reported on the poll.