Even though there's still time prior to the 2024 presidential election, it looks like President Joe Biden's party is less than pleased with him, as he's neck-and-neck with Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Tuesday, August 1.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that only 20 percent of Democrats were enthusiastic about the 80-year-old as the party's nominee, while 26 percent said they would be excited if Vice President Kamala Harris was on the ticket.