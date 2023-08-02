VP Kamala Harris Roasted for Boasting About Her 'Great Approval Ratings': 'No Such Polls'
Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed for saying she has "great approval ratings" during an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis.
Davis brought up a prior NBC poll that found only 32 percent of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49 percent with aa negative view, including 39 percent with "a very negative view."
As a result, Harris was left with a net -17 rating, which NBC News said is the "lowest of any vice president in the poll's history."
"How much of a role, if any, that you feel that race and gender play in that?" Davis asked in the chat.
Harris replied, "Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings."
Of course, Harris, 58, was ripped apart for her response. "There are literally no such polls," one person wrote, while another said, "Name one."
"There are literally zero polls showing Kamala Harris with ‘great approval ratings,’" one person stated, while a fourth person joked, "Now we can all laugh at her the way she laughs."
As OK! previously reported, Harris got roasted for dodging the question, with former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove calling her out for not taking responsibility for her actions.
"When you have a problem, it's better to acknowledge it," he said. "If she had said, 'Look, I realize the numbers aren't where I want them to be and that just means ... I need to work harder at communicating the message of what we've done in this administration.'"
"Instead, it's like, let me just take the reality that you're understanding in your own, personal view of my American politics, and tell you you're wrong. It's not a good way to respond," he concluded.
One of the people who came to Harris' defense was actress Yvette Nicole Brown.
"She can’t win, and I think those of us in the culture should understand. We know she can’t win. So we — out of everyone — should be kinder to her as she threads this very difficult needle," she shared.