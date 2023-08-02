VP Kamala Harris Roasted for Boasting About Her 'Great Approval Ratings': 'No Such Polls'

Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed for saying she has "great approval ratings" during an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis.

Davis brought up a prior NBC poll that found only 32 percent of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49 percent with aa negative view, including 39 percent with "a very negative view."

As a result, Harris was left with a net -17 rating, which NBC News said is the "lowest of any vice president in the poll's history."