Yvette Nicole Brown Defends VP Kamala Harris From Public Backlash: 'We Know She Can't Win'
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown is on Vice President Kamala Harris' side, even if her approval ratings are not through the roof.
“For some reason, Kamala has to be all things to all people, which she really is though. She’s really killing it, but nobody’s talking about it," the TV star, 51, said on the Thursday, July 26, episode of “The Jason Lee Show.”
When asked what Harris, 58, could do to improve and win over more voters going forward, Brown said, “The other problem is if she does any flag flying for what she’s done,” she’ll face even more backlash.
“She can’t win, and I think those of us in the culture should understand. We know she can’t win. So we — out of everyone — should be kinder to her as she threads this very difficult needle," she said of the public backlash Harris has received ever since she entered the Oval Office.
“She wants to do good for the country. She wants to support the president that she’s under. And she wants to have a political career beyond what she’s doing now. All of that is fine. She just needs us to support her and stop tearing her down. And stop lying on her. There’s a lot of people lying on her," Brown added.
As OK! previously reported, Harris caused a stir as of late when she was torn apart after she spoke out about Florida's middle school curriculum, claiming that children will learn about how enslaved people "benefited from slavery."
"They want to replace history with lies," Harris said. "These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the well being of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We're not supposed to do that."
But CNN commentator Scott Jennings hit back at Harris' remarks.
"What is amazing to me [is] that how little Kamala Harris apparently has to do that she can read something on Twitter one day and be on the airplane the next to make something literally out of nothing. This is a completely made-up deal. I looked at the standards, I even looked at an analysis of the standards, in every instance where the word slavery or slave was used, I even read the statement of the African-American scholars that wrote the standards – not [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis, but the scholars," Jennings said while speaking to host Dana Bash.