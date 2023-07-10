OK Magazine
President Joe Biden, 80, Confronted Over His Age in CNN Interview: Is It Time to 'Let Another Generation of Democrats Take the Baton?'

Jul. 10 2023

Though Fareed Zakaria showered Joe Biden with compliments during their recent interview, the CNN reporter wasn't afraid to discuss Americans' concerns about the POTUS' age.

The chat went down on the Sunday, July 9, episode of Fareed Zakaria GPS.

"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Zakaria stated to the 80-year-old commander-in-chief. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"

"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."

"I think we're putting the world together in a way that's going to make things significantly more secure for people. We're uniting democracies — we have the possibility of uniting democracies — in a way that hadn't happened ever," he insisted. "I think we have enormous opportunities. And I think I just want to finish the job. And I think we can do that in the next six years."

One subject that didn't come up during the interview was the fact that drugs were found in the White House on July 2. Biden and his wife were not at the property when the powedered substance — believed to be cocaine — was discovered.

Since that news broke, Biden himself and White House staffers have avoided answering questions on the matter, angering many.

Some, such as Donald Trump, believe the drugs belong to the Biden family, especially since the POTUS' troubled son Hunter, 53, struggled with addiction in the past.

