Donald Trump Rages Against Kamala Harris as He Accuses His 'Desperate' 2024 Campaign Rival of 'Paying for' Celebrity Endorsements
Donald Trump is stubbornly insisting Kamala Harris paid for her celebrity endorsements during the 2024 presidential election.
On Monday, May 19, the president of the United States went on an angry rant about the former vice president as he accused her of giving cash to A-list stars like Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono in exchange for their support at her nationwide campaign rallies.
Donald Trump Set Off by Democratic Celebrities
"HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?" Trump questioned via a heated Truth Social rant. "WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???"
The Republican leader continued: "I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds."
"IT’S NOT LEGAL!" he declared. "For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"
Kamala Harris Denies Paying for Celebrity Endorsements
Harris already shut down claims she paid for celebrity endorsements prior to Trump's recent social media rant.
The liberal politician's former senior advisor and campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod responded to the accusations in a November 2024 statement, writing: "We do not pay. We have never paid any artist and performer."
Elrod explained how Harris' team was responsible "for any ancillary costs for [a] performance" such as travel or aid for band members and producers, noting: "There are laws that have to be followed that we have followed religiously on this campaign."
Bruce Springsteen Triggers Donald Trump
Trump's Truth Social rant may have stemmed from anger he seemed to feel after Springsteen called out the president's administration during his concert in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 14.
"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," the "Born in the U.S.A." singer told the crowd. "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"