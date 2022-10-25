President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' While Wishing Her A Happy Birthday In Latest Mix Up

"This is really sad, but he reminds me of a Madame Tussauds wax figure. He comes out, and they turn him on, and he delivers talking points that are presented to him by his shadow government, the staff behind him. And he's really showing that he's not competent to do this most important job in our nation," she said.

She continued, "And I really, I joined on a letter with Congressman Randy Jackson about making him subject to a cognitive test … this is serious stuff. We've got enemies around the world. You've been interviewing tremendous people about China, about what's happening in the war in Europe, which is unprecedented. We've got to start looking into whether Joe Biden is actually capable of being the president. I think he's not. I think we should consider all of these avenues."