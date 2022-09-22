'Prepare At Least A Little': Kamala Harris Blasted For Rambling On During Roundtable Discussion
Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed for not using cohesive language when she participated in a roundtable discussion this week.
"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," the politician, who was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said via a video clip that has since gone viral.
Of course, Twitter came after the leader, saying that she repeated herself multiple times. "Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks. Enjoy," one person wrote, while another simply said, Profound."
A third person added, "You would think by now she’d have a copy editor to say, 'Maybe we shouldn’t repeat the same word five times in the same sentence.'"
"Do we know if community banks are in the community?" a fourth person asked.
Harris has repeated words before, as fans call it a "word salad."
While visiting Highland Park, Ill., she said, "We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously."
Though Harris has some haters, she previously revealed she would stand by President Joe Biden's side if they pursue a 2024 ticket.
"The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together," she stated.
However, Dr. Jill Biden said that she's not sure if the two will stay in the White House after all.
"Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” she previously said.
"It is taxing," the blonde beauty said of their busy lifestyle. "But, you know, look at all Joe has done. He has kept true to what he said he would do. And, so, I think he just needs to keep going."