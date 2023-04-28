Judge Jeanine Pirro Disses VP Kamala Harris for Not Giving 'Good' or 'Forceful' Speeches: 'I Don't Know What She's Talking About'

Judge Jeanine Pirro didn't hold back when talking about VP Kamala Harris' speeches and how she could improve.

During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of The Five, the co-host pointed out how she hasn't heard a "good" or "forceful" lecture from the 58-year-old.

"I don't know what the h*** she is talking about whenever she opens her mouth. And you know what? Her poll numbers are lower than Joe's poll numbers! So, I understand why they feel the need to keep her given that she was picked because of identity politics," Pirro explained.