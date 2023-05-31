'The View' Co-Host Sara Haines Mocks Vice President Kamala Harris for Bizarre 'Word Salad': 'She Needs to Stay on Script'

"I don’t know if she’s going off script and ad-libbing or [improvising], and if that’s the case, she needs to stay on script," Haines told her fellow co-hosts. "If it’s her speechwriter, they need to change the speechwriter, because when you’re two years in, they need to protect her more."

Haines then played a series of clips from public speaking engagements that emphasized Harris' odd habit, including a moment where she repeatedly said the phrase, "the significance of the passage of time," as well as saying that during Women's History Month, the country celebrates "the women who made history throughout history."