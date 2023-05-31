'The View' Co-Host Sara Haines Mocks Vice President Kamala Harris for Bizarre 'Word Salad': 'She Needs to Stay on Script'
Sara Haines has had enough of Vice President Kamala Harris' various flubs and fumbles during speeches.
On the Tuesday, May 30, installment of The View, the panel discussed what Haines describes as Harris' "tendency" for "word salad" — the habit of using seemingly random or repeated words and phrases that jumble the meaning of the point a speaker is attempting to make.
"I don’t know if she’s going off script and ad-libbing or [improvising], and if that’s the case, she needs to stay on script," Haines told her fellow co-hosts. "If it’s her speechwriter, they need to change the speechwriter, because when you’re two years in, they need to protect her more."
Haines then played a series of clips from public speaking engagements that emphasized Harris' odd habit, including a moment where she repeatedly said the phrase, "the significance of the passage of time," as well as saying that during Women's History Month, the country celebrates "the women who made history throughout history."
Joy Behar suggested Harris could have been reading from a teleprompter that had errors in the script, but Haines shot back that if that was true, "they need to immediately fix that."
"You are the Vice President of the United States," she added. "The administration and the president are responsible for protecting her."
Co-host Sunny Hostin — who has worked as a lawyer, as well as a popular television personality — pointed out that Harris, who is also an attorney, appeared to be using a common style of speaking that is taught to students in law schools.
"I would add that as a lawyer, you’re generally told when you’re speaking, that you speak in threes, because that’s what people remember," Hostin explained. "So if you’re going to talk about a car, you talk about the car, the red car, the fast red car."
"But you don’t use the definition of the word in the definition," Haines argued.
In another portion of the episode, Hostin defended Harris again, noting she believed her abilities as vice president were widely criticized because of prejudice due to her racial background, rather than being a fair assessment of her political prowess.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!