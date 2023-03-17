Kamala Harris Praises President Joe Biden Despite Heated Feud: 'He's An Extraordinary Leader'
Kamala Harris didn't give too much insight about what she does on a daily basis, but she did manage to praise President Joe Biden, despite not getting along behind closed doors.
"Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States… and was vice president," Harris told Stephen Colbert on his talk show.
"Does he understand what it's like to be vice president?" Colbert continued to ask.
"He does, he does," Harris replied. "He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is."
As OK! previously reported, there's been tension between Harris, 58, and Biden, 80, for quite some time — and if he decides to pursue running for president again, Harris may be left in the dust.
"Joe's also looking ahead," a source spilled, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," they continued. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
- Biden Bank Records Reveal $3M Wire Transfer To Hunter — And Payouts Flowed To Family Members
- President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
- President Joe Biden Trashed For Promoting 'Super Real, Totally Not Fake' Letter From Little Girl Asking Him To 'Fix' Gender Wage Gap
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, when Harris first started working alongside Biden, the latter called her a "work in progress," according to Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life.
“Biden was annoyed,” Whipple wrote. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”