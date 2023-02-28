Biden's VP Again? Kamala Harris Wins Over Democrat Support To Remain On 2024 Ticket Despite White House Feuds

Even though VP Kamala Harris hasn't pleased everyone, it seems like the Democrats still see the politician in a favorable light.

"The vice president’s approval rating is tied to the president’s and the administration. I would remind people inside the Beltway that the conventional wisdom when Joe Biden was vice president was that he would never run for president and couldn’t be elected. They said Barack Obama couldn’t be elected," Democratic strategist Karen Finney said in an article of the harsh criticism of Harris, 58. "And people said there’s no way Donald Trump is elected. Oh, and the Red Wave — that was supposed to happen. Of course, with the Red Wave people were not paying attention to women and people of color and young people, who felt very strongly about democracy and reproductive freedom."