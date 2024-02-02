Kamala Harris Says President Joe Biden Is 'Going to Be Fine' Despite Sparking Concerns About His Age

During a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed how confident she is that President Joe Biden would be able to serve another four years in office if they win the upcoming presidential election .

Kamala Harris called Joe Biden 'one of the most energetic and bold leaders you could meet.'

A reporter asked Harris, "President Biden's age is on voters' minds, especially during this election. What do you have to say to Americans that are concerned by his ability to run the country, and your readiness to step in at any given moment to help?"

The VP answered, "Well, of course I'm ready. But that's not the point, [Biden] is going to be fine. Let me just say this — he is fine."

Harris continued to praise her boss, claiming, "He is one of the most energetic and bold leaders you could meet."