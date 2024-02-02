Kamala Harris Says President Joe Biden Is 'Going to Be Fine' Despite Sparking Concerns About His Age
During a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed how confident she is that President Joe Biden would be able to serve another four years in office if they win the upcoming presidential election.
A reporter asked Harris, "President Biden's age is on voters' minds, especially during this election. What do you have to say to Americans that are concerned by his ability to run the country, and your readiness to step in at any given moment to help?"
The VP answered, "Well, of course I'm ready. But that's not the point, [Biden] is going to be fine. Let me just say this — he is fine."
Harris continued to praise her boss, claiming, "He is one of the most energetic and bold leaders you could meet."
In recent interviews, the VP previously addressed criticisms of her competence.
During a sit-down interview with CNN, Harris acknowledged the backlash over her job, stating, "It's unfortunate that some deny the fact that America has a racist past."
"Most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession, have similar experiences," Harris said of being doubted. "I was the first woman to be elected district attorney, I was the first woman to be elected Attorney General of the state of California, and I'm the first woman to be vice president ... I love my job."
As OK! previously reported, Harris allegedly wasn't Biden's first choice to be his running mate back in 2020.
According to a new book, the Democratic leader reportedly thought she "was not up to the job," but he was encouraged by former President Barack Obama to select Harris in the end.
Veteran Washington journalist Charlie Spiering made the stunning revelation in his latest book, Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House. In the work, he wrote Biden chose Harris days before that year’s virtual Democratic National Convention after promising to select a woman.
Harris and Biden recently had their first joint 2024 campaign event together. During the speaking engagement, the duo discussed abortion and how Donald Trump was responsible for "taking away freedom in America," but their address was disrupted several times by protests over Israel's war in Gaza.
According to Real Clear Politics, the 2024 presidential election is panning out to be a close race. Trump is holding a slight lead over Biden, with the GOP frontrunner polling nationally at 46.8 percent compared to Biden's 44.9 percent.