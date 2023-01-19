'I'm Not Doing That': Kamala Harris Refuses To Take A Knee Alongside President Joe Biden For NBA Photo-Op
A photo-op at a White House event honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team took an amusing turn when Vice President Kamala Harris refused to mimic Joe Biden's playful pose.
While gathering for the picture, Biden dropped to one knee and made a thumbs up gesture to the camera, causing Harris to laugh and exclaim, "I'm not doing that!"
Instead, the 58-year-old politician opted to stand between Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry as she smiled for the snapshot. The duo hosted the event for the team to celebrate their athletic efforts after winning four championships in eight years.
"The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House," Biden declared on Tuesday, January 17, before calling Curry "one of the great sportsmen of our time."
"The last couple of years were pretty tough. Critics wondered if this team was gone for good as a championship team," the 46th president continued, before joking, "Fellas, I know what it feels like."
The VP joined Biden in welcoming the team, confessing she keeps a custom Warriors jersey next to her workout equipment as "a symbol of grit, determination and teamwork."
Added Harris, "As a very proud daughter of Oakland, California, it gives me immense personal pride as the vice president of the United States to say, Dub Nation is in the house."
However, the mild disagreement about the photo-op wasn't the only awkward moment at the high profile event. As OK! reported, Biden sparked criticism after fumbling the pronunciation of Harris' name during his speech.
The embattled 80-year-old president, who is often mocked for his public gaffes, pronounced the VP's first name as "CAM-a-la" instead of "COMMA-la."
Harris previously explained the pronunciation of her name in a 2016 clip, elaborating: “It’s not CAM-EL-UH. It’s not KUH-MAHL-UH. It’s not KARMEL-UH."
She referenced the issue again in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold. "[M]y name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark," she penned in the book. "It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture."