Dana Bash and J.D. Vance Get Into Heated Exchange During CNN Interview Over Politician's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment

“If you look at what I said in context, the Harris campaign has frankly lied about what I actually said,” Vance replied. “I’m pro-family. I want us to have more families. And obviously sometimes it doesn’t work out, sometimes for medical reasons, sometimes because you don’t meet the right person. But the point is that our country has become anti-family and its public policy.”

Bash then followed up by saying Vance, 40, called out Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg in particular though Harris, 59, has two stepchildren, while Buttigieg and his husband adopted twins. "Do you recognize them as parents and more broadly, as being part of families?” Bash asked.