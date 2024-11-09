Kamala Harris 'Once Walked Away' From House Democrat After Unpleasant Encounter: 'There Was Kind of an Eye Roll'
One House Democrat is revealing her unpleasant encounter with Kamala Harris.
Following her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 election, Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who is currently waiting to see if she won reelection in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, recalled her past run-in with the Vice President, 60.
"When Harris first came out, I was open to talking with her. I know she called a lot of my colleagues; she never called me," the politician told the New York Times. "I’ve had one interaction with Harris, at her Naval Observatory Christmas party."
"I’m not super comfortable at that kind of thing," Perez noted. "I’d had a couple of beers, and I noticed that almost all of the garlands were plastic. My district grows a h--- of a lot of Christmas trees. I was strong-armed into taking a picture. I said, 'Madam Vice President, we grow those where I live.' She just walked away from me. There was kind of an eye roll, maybe. My thinking was, it does matter to people where I live. It’s the respect, the cultural regard for farmers. I didn’t feel like she understood what I was trying to say."
As OK! previously reported, Harris has even gotten backlash from her own campaign staff after seeming "happy" on a call following her huge loss to her Republican opponent, 78.
“It was detached from the reality of what happened,” a source claimed of her temperament following the results. “We are told the fate of democracy is at stake, and then the message was, ‘We’ll get them next time.’ People are depressed and frustrated about the overconfident leadership of the campaign."
On Wednesday, November 6, the former district attorney made her concession speech to the nation. "As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she explained. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all."
"Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," Harris added.
Unfortunately for Democrats, Harris lost all seven swing states to Trump. The left also lost the Senate to the Republicans.