Donald Trump Watches Kamala Harris Speech While Chowing Down on Chicken Nuggets in Newly Surfaced Behind the Scene Footage From His Campaign

The president-elect declared victory in a speech from Florida at 2:30 a.m. ET, saying he spearheaded the "greatest political movement of all time."

"There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe the, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal. We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," Trump told a crowd of his supporters at Mar-a-Lago. "We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that."

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," he continued. "And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America, that's what we have to have."