Donald Trump Watches Kamala Harris Speech While Chowing Down on Chicken Nuggets in Newly Surfaced Behind the Scene Footage From His Campaign
Behind-the-scenes footage from Donald Trump's successful election campaign has surfaced, shedding light on the days leading up to his historic win.
As Trump gears up to take over the White House as the 47th U.S. president, the video shows him indulging in chicken nuggets, sipping on a bottle of Coke and meticulously working on his campaign speeches while watching Kamala Harris on TV.
Tucker Carlson's series, Art of the Surge, showcases never-before-seen moments from Trump's campaign, offering an exclusive glimpse into his strategy and decision-making process.
The footage shows Trump and his campaign team closely monitoring Harris's speech at the Democratic National Convention. Trump also can be seen guiding his speechwriter, emphasizing key campaign points such as border control, the economy and inflation.
Susie Wiles, Trump's campaign boss and now the appointed White House Chief of Staff, was also seen in the video. Known for her instrumental role in Trump's successful 2024 election run, Wiles is set to become the first woman in American history to fill the position.
The president-elect declared victory in a speech from Florida at 2:30 a.m. ET, saying he spearheaded the "greatest political movement of all time."
"There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe the, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal. We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," Trump told a crowd of his supporters at Mar-a-Lago. "We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that."
"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," he continued. "And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America, that's what we have to have."
Trump's victory in crucial battlegrounds like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, along with the potential wins in Arizona and Nevada, marks a significant electoral sweep.
Trump's impending victory would make him the first candidate in decades to secure all key swing states since Ronald Reagan's landslide re-election in 1984.
Furthermore, the Republican Party's advancements in the Senate and the House indicate an even bigger political shift, with the prospect of securing both chambers of Congress.
After the election, Trump took a break from social media, going a few days without posting until Friday, November 8, when he commented on a rumor going around about him selling his stocks in Truth Social.
"There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth. THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!" he shared to his 8 million followers. "I hereby request that the people who have set off these fake rumors or statements, and who may have done so in the past, be immediately investigated by the appropriate authorities."