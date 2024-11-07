Joe Biden 'Furious' at Critics for Blaming Him for Kamala Harris' Failed Presidential Campaign Amid Democratic Civil War
President Joe Biden has found himself in the middle of a storm as he faces blame for Vice President Kamala Harris' unsuccessful campaign against Donald Trump.
Now, he's taking action to bring the Democratic Party together in the last days of his administration.
Biden aides were "furious" and blamed former President Barack Obama's advisers for Harris' missteps that ultimately cost her any hopes of the White House.
A former Biden staffer claimed, "There is no singular reason why we lost, but a big reason is because the Obama advisers publicly encouraged Democratic infighting to push Joe Biden out, didn't even want Kamala Harris as the nominee, and then signed up as the saviors of the campaign only to run outdated Obama-era playbooks for a candidate that wasn’t Obama."
The aide also said they'd like a shot of "whatever they’re drinking if 100 extra days of campaigning for Harris instead of Biden would have changed the results of last night!"
Early on in the campaign, Biden firmly believed his strong connections with trade unions and working-class individuals would have helped him win the 2024 presidential election.
Less than six weeks before Election Day, he said his polling figures had been promising, and he went on The View to insist: "I was confident I would beat Trump. He's a loser."
Still, Harris only managed about 67 million votes, a significant difference from the 81 million votes Biden received in 2020.
- Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source
- Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House
- Biden's VP Again? Kamala Harris Wins Over Democrat Support To Remain On 2024 Ticket Despite White House Feuds
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The VP's underperformance in critical states like Pennsylvania and the "Blue Wall," along with reduced support in traditionally Democratic areas, heightened tensions within the party.
With his term winding down, Biden aims to maintain a unifying role within the Democratic Party, eager to make his remaining months count as the party regroups and plans for the future.
As OK! previously reported, celebrities including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, are urging Biden to seize the moment before he leaves the White House.
Biles took to X and wrote: "Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back, and make some things shake before your departure xoxo the women in America."
Republicans wasted no time in capitalizing on the Democratic Party's internal conflicts, celebrating Trump's success as they observed the chaos within their rivals' camp.
Donald Trump Jr. took to X after his father's emphatic win and shared: "The only person happier than me this morning has to be Joe Biden."