Kamala Harris Determined to Win Democratic Nomination for President 'With or Without' Husband Doug Emhoff as Divorce Rumors Erupt: Source
May 19 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Former vice president Kamala Harris is reportedly steadfast in running for president in 2028.
A source revealed Harris, 61, is determined to launch her campaign even if husband Doug Emhoff doesn't support her, as split rumors continue to swirl around the pair.
Kamala Harris Ran Against Donald Trump in 2024
"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," a source told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, May 19.
Harris battled against Donald Trump during the 2024 election, and the ordeal reportedly hurt her marriage.
The attorney tied the knot with Emhoff, 61, in 2014 after meeting on a blind date one year prior.
Doug Emhoff Previously Had an Affair With His Children's Nanny
Emhoff's affair with his kids' nanny was also unveiled during the campaign, which allegedly took a toll on his marriage to Harris as well.
"That was an embarrassing revelation that did her candidacy no favors," the insider noted. "In fact, the demands on Emhoff during the entire campaign put a strain on their marriage."
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"Both of their images were battered in the last election," the source continued. "The last thing Emhoff wanted was for his affair to become public fodder and all the criticism of her performance added to the strain between them."
"He wants her to quit [politics] so they can go back to living a private life," they went on. "Another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."
The entertainment lawyer was first wed to film producer Kerstin Mackin from 1992 to 2008, sharing kids Cole, 31, and Ella, 26.
According to the RadarOnline.com source, Harris allegedly bought an $8.15 million home in Malibu, Calif., just for herself that will moonlight as the "perfect retreat" to work on her new campaign.
Kamala Harris' 2025 Memoir Discussed the Election
Harris' 2025 memoir, 107 Days, chronicled the 2024 election cycle and also discussed the struggles in her marriage during that hectic time period.
She noted they once had “one of those fights that every married couple had” just weeks before Election Day. The scuffle was over her needing Emhoff to bring her a towel after she got out of the shower.
“I called Doug to ask him to bring me one. No answer. He was in the other room, watching the Dodgers eliminate the Mets in the playoffs. He couldn’t hear me over the television. I called his phone,” Harris wrote.
Emhoff answered her by casually saying: “What’s up?" The casual reply sent her over the edge, describing it as a “bridge too far,” prompting a fight between them that was really provoked by the stress of the campaign.