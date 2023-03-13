Dissed! Kamala Harris Won't Return Elizabeth Warren's Calls After Senator Stopped Endorsing Her For VP In Upcoming Election: Report
Awkward! Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly won't return Senator Elizabeth Warren's phone calls after she won't endorse her for VP again in the upcoming 2024 election.
Warren, 73, has tried to apologize for the controversial comments, but the VP isn't having it.
In January, Warren didn't seem to endorse Harris, 58, as the VP of the U.S.
"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," Warren said in the interview. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."
Warren later told GBH News that she was all for President Joe Biden and Harris running again.
"I fully support the president’s and vice president’s reelection together and never intended to imply otherwise," Warren explained. "They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families."
As OK! previously reported, Harris and Biden, 80, haven't been seeing eye to eye during his time in the White House.
It's unclear if Biden will keep Harris as his VP going forward.
"Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," the source continued. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
"Joe's no fool," another insider claimed. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee."
