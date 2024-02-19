Kandi Burruss Reveals Whether She'll Return to 'RHOA' After Exiting Series: 'Never Say Never'

Though Kandi Burruss recently revealed she's exiting the Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons, she isn't opposed to some day returning.

"I have a lot of love for my Bravo family, so there are other things I will be a part of going forward," the 47-year-old host Laverne Cox during the Sunday, February 18, People's Choice Awards green carpet. "I mean, I don't want to say never. Never say never, right? But right now I just have a lot of things that I'm going after. I don't see it in my near future."