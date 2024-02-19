Kandi Burruss Reveals Whether She'll Return to 'RHOA' After Exiting Series: 'Never Say Never'
Though Kandi Burruss recently revealed she's exiting the Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons, she isn't opposed to some day returning.
"I have a lot of love for my Bravo family, so there are other things I will be a part of going forward," the 47-year-old host Laverne Cox during the Sunday, February 18, People's Choice Awards green carpet. "I mean, I don't want to say never. Never say never, right? But right now I just have a lot of things that I'm going after. I don't see it in my near future."
She added, "This is kind of crazy but cool that my last year I said I was going to be a Real Housewife, I'm nominated as best reality star. So I guess that's a great way to go out."
Despite leaving the franchise, the singer has nothing but love for her castmates.
"We built something together," she shared.
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality shocked fans when she announced she would be moving onto other ventures going forward.
"I'm not really keeping up right now," Burruss said during an interview in early February. "I'm not keeping up. I already said it, so I'll tell you. I decided I'm not coming back this year."
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things," the Bravo alum, who was the longest running cast member of the Georgia franchise, added.
The brunette beauty shared how she came to the conclusion after being on TV for so many years.
"But it’s not just that," Burruss continued. "It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year."
"I've been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I've got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah," the star noted. "I mean, I love the girls, they're my friends, I'm still going to see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know."