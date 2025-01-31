or
Kandi Burruss Shows Off Her Svelte Figure in Skimpy Bikini After Losing Over 30 Pounds: Photos

Source: MEGA

Kandi Burruss confidently showed off her toned physique in a glittery bikini during her trip to Africa.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Kandi Burruss is showing off her “snatched” look!

The Truth Be Told star recently shared a series of jaw-dropping vacation pics, soaking up the African sun just months after shedding over 30 pounds.

Source: @kandi/Instagram
In the first snap, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posed confidently on the beach in a shimmering platinum bikini with a sweetheart halter neckline. She kept the glam going with a sleek high ponytail, oversized hoop earrings and neon wrist bangles.

Another shot showed Burruss striking a sultry pose on all fours, grinning at the camera as waves crashed over her. At one point, she sat in the shallow water, letting the ocean surround her.

"Beach B--! ☀️#Zanzibar #Africa," she captioned the snaps.

kandi burruss weight loss
Source: @kandi/Instagram

Kandi Burruss looked happy during her trip.

Naturally, her fans were shocked by her stunning transformation.

“I watched the last slide 15 times 😭🙌🏾😍,” one fan gushed.

“This is what loving & living life looks like 😍😍😍,” another chimed in.

“Kandi looks great! Girl, tell us how we can too!” a third begged.

“Unbothered beauty!😍,” someone else wrote.

Kandi Burruss

kandi burruss bikini
Source: @kandi/Instagram

The star revealed she's lost over 30 pounds since May 2024.

Her post comes just months after she revealed in October 2024 that she's lost “31 pounds since May” of that year.

Burruss admitted that criticism about her weight before her Queens of R&B tour with Xscape last year was a wake-up call.

“I was tired of being thick. I literally saw somebody post something negative about our outfits. They were like, ‘Why do they always look stuffed?’ I said, ‘Oh no! You are not going to tell me I look stuffed in an outfit ever again!'” she recalled in an interview with Essence.

kandi burruss beach
Source: @kandi/Instagram

The 'RHOA' alum shared that shifting her mindset was key to shedding a significant amount of weight.

She also admitted that stepping away from RHOA made things worse.

“I was on there for 15 years, ya’ll,” she said while laughing. “If you can just imagine for me, this has been a life-changing experience. I never knew I needed it as much as I did until I did it. I think, as women, we kind of get settled in the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m getting older. You’re supposed to gain a few pounds…' I think I was kind of falling into that mindset when that’s really not the case.”

“I’m a foodie. My weight has been going up and down for years,” she added. “I’ve been trying to lose weight, to be honest, for the last year and a half. I had a goal in mind of where I wanted to get to, and I just kept getting further and further away from it.”

kandi burruss africa
Source: @kandi/Instagram

The reality star said she was 'tired of being thick.'

The star then revealed the secret behind her drastic weight-loss, which includes Hydroxycut supplements and a whole new mindset.

“I was just super motivated,” she explained. “I was like, I’m not going to cheat. I’m going to stick to taking [Hydroxycut] twice a day. I’m going to change my eating habits. I stopped doing deserts and sodas and all of those other things.”

“I’m still using Hydroxycut until I figure out my flow of how to maintain my size,” she added. “I want to continue to have a regular workout and I plan to take up a fun activity so I can stay active because next summer gotta see this body!”

