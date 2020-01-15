trending in BABIES
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss opened up about being judged for using a surrogate to have a baby on the Tamron Hall Show. The reality star explained that a lot of people gave her unwanted advice and opinions because they weren’t knowledgable about the surrogacy process.
I love my little doll baby @blazetucker ❤️ 📸 @morrisde
Gotta love on them both! @acetucker @blazetucker
I’m still in awe of my baby girl @blazetucker! I just wanna say thank you sooooo much to @therealdrjackie & @shadinablunt for helping us bring our beautiful baby girl in the world. There are no words that can express our gratitude! @shadinablunt is normally a super private person so helping us in this journey has been different for her. Please send love & light to her & @therealdrjackie! They mean a lot to our family. ❤️❤️ & Make sure to watch #RHOA tonight & see a part of the journey on tonight’s episode.
