"I have no regrets on the decision that we made. It actually turned out to be a great thing for us ... I mean we got a new friend! Don't get me wrong that some people prefer not to have a relationship with the carrier and that's fine. In the beginning I was feeling this sadness because it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm not carrying my own child.' Once I got through that part of it I just started enjoying it because it was like, 'Okay, we got a healthy baby on the way,'" she said.