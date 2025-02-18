Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Sending 'Bizarre' Racist and Graphic Texts to Former Yeezy Staff Member as Divorce Rumors Swirl
A former designer who used to work for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has accused the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, of texting him racist slurs and graphic photos.
Pierre Louis Auvray, who worked for West, spoke out in a new interview on fashion and culture journalist Louis Pisano’s Substack.
He explained that Censori was hired as an architect for the Yeezy brand and started to send “disturbing and inappropriate” messages to him. “She sent things like an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed Edward n------hands and graphic p---,” he stated. "It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn't know what to make of it."
In the Substack piece, screenshots of the alleged messages were shown. When sharing the “Edward n-------hands” graphic, which featured a Black character and the racist verbiage, there was a message stating, “From the imagination of [Ye]. Thanks love.”
Although he noted the brand was organized when he began working for there in 2020, Auvary explained when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, it became chaotic. “After 2021, it was just like abuse, manipulation, overworking,” he detailed. “It was the worst things you can think of.” Specifically, he recalled it was right before Thanksgiving 2021 when “everything came crashing down.”
Pisano noted in his piece that Yeezy staffers claimed “Kim Kardashian had allegedly discovered Kanye's affair with Bianca while they were married, leading to the termination of the entire team.” At that point, Censori reportedly attended a party and stated she was going to “cancel Kanye West.” This ended up changing, as she ended up marrying him in December 2022.
- Bianca Censori's Rep Denies Call for Help After X Posts About Husband Kanye West Were Unveiled as Fake
- Kanye West Brags About Wife Bianca Censori’s Naked Grammys Stunt as He Claims She’s Trending on Google
- Grammys Guests Couldn't Stop Talking About How 'Uncomfortable' Bianca Censori Looked With Kanye West on Red Carpet, Eyewitness Reveals: 'It Was Absurd'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The article had other serious allegations, including West’s team sending Auvray designs for a “Pete Davidson Has AIDS” T-shirt as Davidson was dating Kardashian at the time. He said he took issue with that shirt, along with ones that said “Pete Davidson hates Black people” and “Pete Davidson destroys families.”
As OK! reported on February 13, rumors began to swirl that West and Censori were heading for a divorce, with Daily Mail reporting they agreed Censori would receive a $5 million dollar payment if the famous couple parted ways.
According to reports, the final straw in their marriage was West selling a T-shirt online that featured a swastika on it. “She’s had enough,” a source dished to a news outlet at the time. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."
Other details that have come out in the wake of the rumors include both having retained divorce attorneys and the fact that they never signed a prenup before getting married.