Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Sending 'Bizarre' Racist and Graphic Texts to Former Yeezy Staff Member as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Composite photo of Pierre Louis Auvray and Bianca Censori
Source: @forbiddenkn0wledge/Instagram; MEGA

Pierre Louis Auvray accused Bianca Censori of sending racist and graphic texts.

By:

Feb. 18 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

A former designer who used to work for Kanye Wests Yeezy brand has accused the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, of texting him racist slurs and graphic photos.

Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori allegedly texted Pierre Louis Auvray a racist picture.

Pierre Louis Auvray, who worked for West, spoke out in a new interview on fashion and culture journalist Louis Pisano’s Substack.

He explained that Censori was hired as an architect for the Yeezy brand and started to send “disturbing and inappropriate” messages to him. “She sent things like an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed Edward n------hands and graphic p---,” he stated. "It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn't know what to make of it."

Photo of Pierre Louis Auvray
Source: @forbiddenkn0wledge/Instagram

Pierre Louis Auvray said he 'didn't know what to make' of what Bianca Censori allegedly texted him.

In the Substack piece, screenshots of the alleged messages were shown. When sharing the “Edward n-------hands” graphic, which featured a Black character and the racist verbiage, there was a message stating, “From the imagination of [Ye]. Thanks love.”

Although he noted the brand was organized when he began working for there in 2020, Auvary explained when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, it became chaotic. “After 2021, it was just like abuse, manipulation, overworking,” he detailed. “It was the worst things you can think of.” Specifically, he recalled it was right before Thanksgiving 2021 when “everything came crashing down.”

Pisano noted in his piece that Yeezy staffers claimed “Kim Kardashian had allegedly discovered Kanye's affair with Bianca while they were married, leading to the termination of the entire team.” At that point, Censori reportedly attended a party and stated she was going to “cancel Kanye West.” This ended up changing, as she ended up marrying him in December 2022.

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Pierre Louis Auvray alleged Kanye West wanted to make T-shirts with hateful rhetoric about Pete Davidson.

The article had other serious allegations, including West’s team sending Auvray designs for a “Pete Davidson Has AIDS” T-shirt as Davidson was dating Kardashian at the time. He said he took issue with that shirt, along with ones that said “Pete Davidson hates Black people” and “Pete Davidson destroys families.”

As OK! reported on February 13, rumors began to swirl that West and Censori were heading for a divorce, with Daily Mail reporting they agreed Censori would receive a $5 million dollar payment if the famous couple parted ways.

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are rumored to be divorcing.

According to reports, the final straw in their marriage was West selling a T-shirt online that featured a swastika on it. “She’s had enough,” a source dished to a news outlet at the time. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."

Other details that have come out in the wake of the rumors include both having retained divorce attorneys and the fact that they never signed a prenup before getting married.

    OK! Logo

