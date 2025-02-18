Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Sending 'Bizarre' Racist and Graphic Texts to Former Yeezy Staff Member as Divorce Rumors Swirl

In the Substack piece, screenshots of the alleged messages were shown. When sharing the “Edward n-------hands” graphic, which featured a Black character and the racist verbiage, there was a message stating, “From the imagination of [Ye]. Thanks love.”

Although he noted the brand was organized when he began working for there in 2020, Auvary explained when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, it became chaotic. “After 2021, it was just like abuse, manipulation, overworking,” he detailed. “It was the worst things you can think of.” Specifically, he recalled it was right before Thanksgiving 2021 when “everything came crashing down.”

Pisano noted in his piece that Yeezy staffers claimed “Kim Kardashian had allegedly discovered Kanye's affair with Bianca while they were married, leading to the termination of the entire team.” At that point, Censori reportedly attended a party and stated she was going to “cancel Kanye West.” This ended up changing, as she ended up marrying him in December 2022.