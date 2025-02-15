Kanye West and Bianca Censori Do Not Have Prenup as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Sources

Though it has not been confirmed that the lovers are going to file for divorce, if they do, it should be an interesting case. The insiders claimed West had lost money since he and Censori tied the knot in December 2022. Because assets and debts are split equally in California, the Australian native may actually owe money upfront.

However, sources indicated that many of West’s debts were obtained before their union, so she would not be responsible for those.