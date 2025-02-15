Kanye West and Bianca Censori Do Not Have Prenup as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Sources
Will Bianca Censori be making a pretty penny from her alleged split from Kanye West?
According to sources, the pair — who allegedly contacted divorce lawyers this week — do not have a prenup.
Though it has not been confirmed that the lovers are going to file for divorce, if they do, it should be an interesting case. The insiders claimed West had lost money since he and Censori tied the knot in December 2022. Because assets and debts are split equally in California, the Australian native may actually owe money upfront.
However, sources indicated that many of West’s debts were obtained before their union, so she would not be responsible for those.
As OK! previously reported, it was revealed on Thursday, February 13, that the couple may be ending their marriage. The report claimed Censori will get a $5 million payment as she and West part ways.
On the same day, Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt called out the rapper for his alleged 2012 s-- tape, which the PR specialist claimed he prevented from hitting the internet.
“Hey @ye Remember that s-- tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?” the 55-year-old penned via Instagram about the footage. “Yeah, this JEW didn’t forget about what a horrible performance and small 🍆 u had …”
Blatt’s post came after the Grammy winner shared multiple offensive antisemitic rants on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In response to the marketing expert’s statement, West seemed unbothered, as he penned “THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN,” on Friday, February 14.
The tape was allegedly taken when West began dating his first wife, Kim Kardashian. The star likely wanted it to disappear to keep his relationship with the reality TV star intact.
Blatt was not the only one angered by West’s recent social media commentary, as one source claimed it was the reason Censori decided to call it quits.
"She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw," the insider claimed, referencing how West was peddling antisemitic merchandise. "She told him that’s not who she is and that she can’t be associated with that."
"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts," the source told Page Six. "It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."
TMZ reported on the details of West and Censori's alleged divorce.