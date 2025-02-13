Kanye West Selling 'Swastika Shirt' Was the 'Last Straw' for Bianca Censori, Source Claims: 'She's Had Enough'

"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts," the source continued to Page Six. "It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."

As OK! previously reported, West went on a tirade about having control over his wife after he faced backlash for her nearly nude look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote on X. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."