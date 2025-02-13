or
Kanye West Selling 'Swastika Shirt' Was the 'Last Straw' for Bianca Censori, Source Claims: 'She's Had Enough'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori married in December 2022.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West's wild rants and antisemitic merchandise reportedly led to Bianca Censori calling it quits on their two-year marriage.

"She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw," a source dished to a news outlet. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."

kanye west bianca censori
Source: @kanyewest/X

Sources claim Bianca Censori and Kanye West are headed for divorce.

"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts," the source continued to Page Six. "It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."

As OK! previously reported, West went on a tirade about having control over his wife after he faced backlash for her nearly nude look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote on X. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

kanye west
Source: MEGA

An insider spilled Kanye West thinks Bianca Censori will 'come back to him.'

The source also claimed the "Gold Digger" rapper thinks his and Censori's supposed separation isn't permanent and that the model will "come back to him."

"He’s saying that she’s just 'mad at him,'" the source explained. "But right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done."

Kanye West

kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's rep denied rumors of their split.

Despite insiders' claims that Censori and West have parted ways and reportedly even called divorce lawyers, their rep, Milo Yiannopolous, denied reports of their split.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, February 13. "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."

"Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating?" he asked. "I’ve lost track."

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West shared and then deleted the definition of coercion to his social media on February 13.

This comes after the 47-year-old made a bizarre post on Instagram about the definition of coercion following the swirling rumors of his breakup with Censori.

It was defined as "the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation."

"Yes, coercion is illegal," the Google A.I. description noted, according to since-deleted screenshot. "It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault."

