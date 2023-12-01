Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have 'No Plans' to Return to the U.S. Anytime Soon Despite His Kids Living in L.A.
Is Kanye West looking for a fresh start?
Over the past several months, the rapper and wife Bianca Censori have been traveling everywhere from Italy to Dubai, and though the four tots he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian reside in Los Angeles, a source said he has no plans to return to the States anytime soon.
"Ye has loved being out of L.A., he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays."
The source said there's talk about the couple spending Christmas in Italy, where he's currently renting a place. There appears to be room for more than just them at the home, as the rapper, 46, wants ex Kim Kardashian to fly their kids over, "but it's up in the air at the minute."
"He hasn't had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim's security and a nanny, but he does want to see them," the source added of their children: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.
As OK! reported last month, the Grammy winner and Censori were in the midst of a rough patch after she visited her family in Australia alone.
According to a source, the designer's inner circle held an "intervention" and told her to "wake the f--- up" so she could see West's controlling ways. The insider said the talk seemed to help, as Censori acknowledged "she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."
However, not long after, Censori was seen reuniting with the father-of-four in Dubai.
An insider claimed West gave his wife "an ultimatum," allegedly telling her that if she didn't come see him, "they were done."
"He was having a hard time trusting her," a source explained.
It's also been reported that some of his children have visited him in Dubai, where he's been "working on music."
The Sun reported on West's plans to stay overseas with his wife.