4 Things North West Has Said About Her Dad Kanye West: From Being the 'Best Parent' to Commenting on His Music
North West Revealed She Prefers Living With Her Dad Kanye West
North West wants to live and spend more time with her father, Kanye West, than with her mom, Kim Kardashian.
On the November 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian what her daughter thinks when she spends time at her father's home.
"She'll go to her dad's. She'll be like: 'Dad's the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security, he lives in an apartment,'" Kim said. "And she'll start crying: 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment!'"
Kim and Kanye wed at the Forte di Belvedere on May 24, 2014, but filed for divorce in 2021 following the rocky months they went through. They finalized their split after two years and agreed to have shared joint physical and legal custody of their children.
She Said Kanye West Inspires Her
During her quick interview for her first-ever solo magazine cover for i-D, North opened up about her love for music and the "Jesus Is King" rapper's influence on her hobbies.
"I like singing. Performing is my favorite," she said, adding that her interests mostly came from herself "and then a little bit of my dad."
She then named West's "Through the Wire" as her favorite track.
North West Wants to Follow in Her Father's Footsteps
When the magazine asked her what she wanted to do in the future, North revealed her plans, which included her father.
"A rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner," she went on.
Her dreams resonated with what her father told ABC News in 2022, during which Kanye said he wants her to carry on his legacies.
"I'm saying stuff to her like, 'Never let anyone take anything from you. Protect your little brothers and sisters. Protect the family. Never let anyone take our company,'" the Yeezy founder said. "I'm literally saying this to her because I realize she's one of the people in the family that will make sure that no one ever takes our company, no one ever takes what me and Kim have built with both of our brands and the brands that we're building now."
She Is a Huge Fan of Her Dad's Music
Speaking with Interview Magazine, North commented on one of her father's songs from his 808s and Heartbreak album.
"My daddy's song 'Amazing.' So amazing!" she said.