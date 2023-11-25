4 Things North West Has Said About Her Dad Kanye West: From Being the 'Best Parent' to Commenting on His Music

North West wants to live and spend more time with her father, Kanye West, than with her mom, Kim Kardashian.

On the November 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian what her daughter thinks when she spends time at her father's home.

"She'll go to her dad's. She'll be like: 'Dad's the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security, he lives in an apartment,'" Kim said. "And she'll start crying: 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment!'"

Kim and Kanye wed at the Forte di Belvedere on May 24, 2014, but filed for divorce in 2021 following the rocky months they went through. They finalized their split after two years and agreed to have shared joint physical and legal custody of their children.